M&M cookies
Prepared by Olivia Sipe
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups All purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 (3.4 ounce) Jello instant pudding mix, vanilla
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups M&M (mini or regular size)
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pecans, optional
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugar. Add vanilla, pudding mix and eggs. Blend well. Gradually and dry mixture to creamed mixture. Mix well. Stir in candy, chips and nuts. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared sheet. Bake 9-11 minutes. Cool on the cookie sheet 2 minutes or so. Cool completely on a wire rack.
