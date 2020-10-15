Jacqueline with Centro Hispano of East Tennessee shares a recipe for a Spicy Mexican beef soup recipe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Mole de olla

Ingredients:

4 peeled carrots

2 peeled chayote squash

2-3 chopped red potatoes

1-2 cups of green beans

2 chopped zucchini squash

2 ears of corn cut in 3 parts each

10-12 (2 inch chunks) of beef stew meat

1/4 onion

2 garlic cloves

10-12 guajillo peppers

5-6 epazote leafs (this probably only available at the Mexican grocery stores) Salt to taste

Directions:

Cut all veggies in big squares (at least 1/2 inch)

Boil the meat with 1/4 onion and salt to taste until meat is fully cooked and soft. You will need at least 8 cups of water to boil the meat.

Boil the guajillo pepper. Once they are soft, blend with garlic and salt. With help of strainer and some beef broth incorporate the guajillo mix to the beef broth.

Add the veggies to the broth, the epazote, salt and boil until the veggies are cooked.