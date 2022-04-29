It's baaaaack! | Museum of Appalachia hosts annual Sheep Shearing Days

The annual event not only gives the sheep a stylish new look, but also allows kids and families to take a step back in time and learn.

NORRIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Appalachia's annual Sheep Shearing Days event is a wooly great time. Kids and families get an up-close look at the haircuts while also taking a step back in time.

The annual event started a decade ago as a way to celebrate spring in East Tennessee, while also giving visitors a hands-on learning experience.

Just like humans, sheep need haircuts every once in a while. At the event, professionals take their shears and put the ewes on an elevated block so crowds can watch the magic happen. Shearing does not hurt the sheep.

Will Meyer, the Marketing Manager at the Museum of Appalachia, said there is so much to see and do during the celebration, like watching how the wool can be repurposed.

"We've also got sheep herding, and lots of other non-sheep-related things," Meyer said. "We've got, chair caning, we've got people are making apple dolls, singing a spelling bee. All kinds of fun stuff for students, but also for homeschool families and then just families in general."

The shear fun started Friday, April 29. There are still time slots available for Friday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit museumofappalachia.org to reserve your spot for May 6. The price is the same as regular admission to the museum.

The Museum of Appalachia is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The Museum was founded in 1969 by John Rice Irwin. It portrays an authentic mountain farm and pioneer village on the grounds.