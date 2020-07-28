Museum of Appalachia impresses with their tomato pie recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tomato Pie
Prepared by the Museum of Appalachia
Ingredient List:
(1) 9-inch Pre-baked Pie Shell
4-5 Tomatoes, Sliced
(2) Cups of Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
1/2 Cup Mayonnaise
1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese
(1) Tsp Basil
(1) Tsp Oregano
(1) Tsp Garlic Powder
Dash of Salt & Pepper
Instructions:
1. Bake Pie Shell
2. Arrange tomatoes in pie shell
3. Mix all other ingredients together and spread over top of pie shell
4. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes
5. Remove and let sit for 15 minutes
6. Serve and enjoy!