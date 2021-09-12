Nativity Pageant of Knoxville returns, brings Christmas story to life

It's the 53rd year for the Christmas tradition. The production took a year off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Civic Coliseum is once again transforming into the town of Bethlehem for the 53rd annual Nativity Pageant of Knoxville.

The show brings the Christmas story to life, celebrating the story of the birth of Jesus while transporting the audience back in time. Seeing it has become a yearly tradition for many East Tennessee families.

It all started in 1969 after a group of people who lived in Knoxville wanted to start a live nativity pageant. Hundreds of volunteers get together each year to make sure the show still goes on.

Year after year, many of the same people play the same roles. Families get involved and pass down parts through generations.

The shows are at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12. There is an additional show Monday at 7 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public. Parking is $5 in the garages at the Coliseum.