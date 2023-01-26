Knoxville grandpa uses love of LEGO to build dreams

Patrick Durham spends hours every day building new creations, brick by brick. The great grandpa and retired DJ knows the importance of finding fun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patrick Durham is proof that it's never too late to build your dreams. The 76-year-old great-grandpa is a LEGO legend in Knoxville.

Durham spends hours in his re-finished basement building all sorts of sculptures and art out of tiny, plastic bricks. The space is filled to the brim with completed projects and too many loose pieces to count.

"I can proudly say that in 2023 I have become a LEGO brick millionaire," Durham said.

He's only been an aspiring LEGO artist since 2017 but is a true kid at heart.

"I have this youngster in this 76-year-old body," Durham said.

The hobby is his solution to retirement. Instead of fishing, he's collecting and constructing with LEGO. Durham made a career being a wedding and party DJ, so he knows the importance of finding fun and staying young at heart.

It comes in handy with his 6-year-old grandson Luke. The bricks help him build a bond. Luke builds kits and characters from his imagination.

Durham's obsession with LEGOs started with a do-it-yourself droid, BB8. He mainly focuses on Star Wars recreations, characters and landscapes like the molten mountain planet Mustafar.

Spending so much time with LEGOs, he steps on plenty of pieces along the way.

"When I step on a LEGO, I simply say, 'found it,'” Durham said with a smile.

Durham's work, and stints at LEGO shows and conventions, landed him on season three of LEGO Masters. He and his friend, Kerry Woo, entered the competition as "The Grandpappies."

"When you're young at heart, anything is possible," Woo said on one episode of the show.

The pair made it to episode three before being eliminated and were thankful for every moment.

"I never dreamed in my wildest imagination that I could ever be on that show," Durham said.

Aside from the spotlight, Durham enjoys the quality time he's had building with his grandson the most.

"The family that bricks together, sticks together," Durham said.

Durham disclosed that when he is no longer around, Luke will inherit all of his LEGO collection. He knows every piece will be in the right hands.

You can watch all of LEOG Masters season three right now on Hulu.