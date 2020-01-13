KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At The Muse Knoxville, a new sandbox is one of the museum's biggest attractions.

But, it's not your old-school sand toy.

The Augmented Reality Sandbox displays projections on the sand that kids can interact with in real-time.

Pile up the sand to create a mountain, and suddenly it transforms into an erupting volcano. Clap your hands, and dozens of butterflies appear and flutter around the box.

Using different programs, the AR Sandbox can teach kids about topography, geologic concepts, seasons, elevation changes, and the list goes on.

Kids at The Muse Knoxville play with AR Sandbox.

The Muse Knoxville

If you want to put your hands in the sand, The Muse is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and until noon on Mondays.