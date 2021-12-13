New 'glampground' opens in Great Smoky Mountains

"It's a glampground," Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort part-owner Rebecca Turner said. The outdoor resort opened in November and reservations have been filling up.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — If you are on the hunt for a unique experience near the Great Smoky Mountains, look no further than a new Sevierville campground.

At the Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort, campers can expect a campground site with a little more glam.

"It's a glampground," Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort part-owner Rebecca Turner said. "I don't know if that's a real word but we've adopted it and this is Sevierville's glampground."

The outdoor resort opened in November. Since its grand opening, its reservations have been filling up.

"We are just finding out that this might be a lot more fun and a greater adventure than we thought it was gonna be originally," Turner said.

The outdoor resort offers covered wagons and tipis to stay in.

"We are the only covered wagons in the county and the tipis go with the theme," Turner said.

The wagons offer a king-size bed, bunk beds, mini-fridge, microwave, linens and a coffee bar. The wagons are best suited for families of four.

The tipis offer just one king-size bed but offer the same amenities.

While this may look different from your typical camping trip, there's still lots of wildlife to see.

"We have the goats that visit from our neighbor daily," Turner said. "We have the chickens, deer, coyotes and some bobcats."

Turner said she hopes people can unplug and enjoy what East Tennessee has to offer.

"We want people to get out and just enjoy the fresh air and get back to being outdoors more," Turner said.