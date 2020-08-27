New recipe for your fresh tomatoes: Tomato Gratin Stew

Jes Thomas has a delicious new idea for using those plentiful tomatoes.

Fresh Tomato Gratin Stew

Prepared by Jes Thomas (@jessoulfood on Inbstagram)



Ingredients:

Half Stick frozen butter, grated

1 T melted butter (for coating the pan)

4 lbs tomatoes, cored and sliced

2 T Kosher Salt

Spices (fresh ground peppers, garlic powder, Italian herbs, red pepper chili flakes-optional)

1 C heavy whipping cream

1 & 1/2 C bread crumbs (Italian, Panko or fresh)

1 Tsp. dried Thyme

Directions:

Take a 13x9 pan and coat with melted butter. Place tomatoes on the bottom of the dish in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and any spices you like. Then dot with grated butter.

Repeat with another layer of tomatoes, spices and butter.Continue until you run out of tomatoes. Pour cream over the tomatoes.

Mix melted butter with bread crumbs and thyme. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Bake at 375 egrees until bubbly and the top is nicely browned, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Serve with some crusty bread.