East Tennessee woman teaches millions to cook from her New Tazewell kitchen

Becky Walker has more than 600,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel 'The Hillbilly Kitchen,' with some videos surpassing 2 million views.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Becky Walker loves to cook.

"There are probably 200, 300 cookbooks around. That's kind of my hobby, so I don't expect I'll ever run out of recipes," she said.

About three years ago, she took that love of cooking to the internet.

"I'm still kind of bewildered by it all," said Becky. "But people really seem to connect with it and enjoy it. And they feel like they're a part of it and that's great."

You can find nearly 400 videos of Becky teaching recipes on her YouTube channel called 'The Hillbilly Kitchen.'

"It was as much of a joke as the entire channel was," she said of the name.

Becky never would have started making cooking videos if it weren't for her husband, Bret.

"My husband drove me crazy. He said, 'you should be making videos, you should be making cooking videos, we should be putting them on YouTube. You're good at it, people would enjoy it.' You know, fine. I will make snow cream. And it was just a joke. I did it, and people watched it."

A lot of people watched it, and everything she does.

Becky has millions of views on some of her top videos, all tuning in to watch her cook and chat in her New Tazewell kitchen.

"Whoa, wait a minute. People are listening to what I'm saying. I've got to start watching what I say," she said.

Becky reads a Bible verse at the end of each video, and always tells her viewers to 'put God first.'

"It's just one of those things that I think God did," she said. "I was just walking along and it just happened"

Her husband, her biggest supporter, passed away last September, but her more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers keep her going.

"The favorite part is seeing how people respond to it," said Becky. "And now I get recognized a lot like I can't go anywhere without getting recognized."

Becky has no plans to stop making any videos soon.

This is her full-time job now. She's even released a cookbook of some of her favorite recipes.

"The house is paid off and the truck is paid off and that's all YouTube," she said.

YouTube, Becky, food, and faith.