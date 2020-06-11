Nonverbal boy with Autism uses spelling to share his voice at global conference

"I think SpellX is an opportunity to see that I'm not the only one who is smarter than I appear," Peyton Culver said by pointing to the letters he wanted to use.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Without uttering a word, Peyton Culver can say a lot.

"I have lived wishing for a voice in my family and at school, now I have one and I'm wishing the same for my peers," Culver expressed by pointing to letters on a board as his therapist said them out loud.

"Nonspeaking doesn't equal nonthinking, and I think often in this population we assume, because we have limited communication that cognition is also impaired, and it's just not the case. Peyton is a perfect example of that," Kelly Howe, a practitioner for Spelling to Communicate, said.

Culver, 12, was diagnosed with autism when he was two and a half years old. His mother, Caryn Culver, said it was a challenge, not knowing how to communicate with each other.

"We met all of his needs, obviously, but his desires and his likes were difficult because he couldn't tell us what he wanted. I always use the example of going to a restaurant and asking, 'do you want a cheeseburger or chicken nuggets,' he wasn't able to communicate that with us. That was hard because I felt like inside he wanted what he wanted, and he couldn't convey that to us. So, those were difficult years for us," Culver said.

When the family met Howe in 2018, everything changed.

"They're [My clients] cognitively completely intact. They have a wealth of knowledge and thoughts and ideas that they want to be able to express, but they're locked in their bodies. So, when we teach the motor skills they need to be able to access those thoughts and ideas, then we can really unlock it so they can demonstrate what it is that they know," Howe said about her Spelling to Communicate clients.

Culver said the method changed their family for the better. She can ask Peyton what he wants to eat, what he wants to do, and he can easily express his answers.

"If he has taught us anything, our family would say that it's worth fighting for, you know, to find that mode of communication that works for your child because it has really helped him and he's going to help so many others in his life and that's the beauty of it," Culver said.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Peyton will present at a unique 'Ted Talk' style event for nonverbal people around the world who use spelling or writing to communicate. It's called SpellX.

"I think SpellX is an opportunity to see that I'm not the only one who is smarter than I appear," Peyton expressed using his letter board.