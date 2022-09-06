x
Five At Four

Oatmeal Butterscotch cookies

Miss Olivia says you can never go wrong with a cookie recipe and we believe her.

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table

Ingredients:

2  sticks softened butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 caramel sauce
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup quick oats
1 scant teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 bag butterscotch chips

Directions:

Cream butter and sugars well.   Add egg, vanilla and caramel sauce.  Mix until smooth. Add dry ingredients and blend well.  Line a cookie with parchment.  Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Drop cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared sheet pan.  Bake 10-12 minutes.  Cool on cookie sheet 10 minutes.  Remove to a wire rack.