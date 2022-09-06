Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
2 sticks softened butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 caramel sauce
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup quick oats
1 scant teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 bag butterscotch chips
Directions:
Cream butter and sugars well. Add egg, vanilla and caramel sauce. Mix until smooth. Add dry ingredients and blend well. Line a cookie with parchment. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drop cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared sheet pan. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack.