10News' Cole Sullivan and his sister Pearl make up a family cookie recipe via zoom.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Prepared by Cole & Pearl Sullivan

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed down

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1.5 cup oats

1.5 cup chocolate chips

Note: recipe can be halved to make 15-20 cookies.

Directions:



1. Whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.

2. Cream softened butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla.

3. Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture until no flour is visible.

4. Add oats and chocolate chips.

5. Use a teaspoon to scoop dough into balls and place on greased baking sheet.

6. Bake in 350 degree oven 11-13 minutes until golden but still moist beneath cracks on top.