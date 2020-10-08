x
Old Fashioned Buttermilk pie recipe

It's a southern staple to many while others have never tried it before. Here's why you should make a buttermilk pie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Old Fashion Butter Milk Pie
Prepared by Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes

Ingredients:

 3 eggs
1/2 cup butter, softened
Unsalted Butter
1 1/2 cups white sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). 

Beat eggs until frothy; add butter, sugar and flour. Beat until smooth. 

Stir in buttermilk, vanilla, lemon juice and nutmeg; pour into pie shell. 

Bake for 40 to 60 minutes, or until center is firm. 

Follow Faith Baked Cakes on Facebook