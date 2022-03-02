Olympic ice skater uses talents to coach others at Cool Sports

Susan Jackson-Wagner competed for Great Britain in the 1984 Winter Olympics is Sarajevo. She's not hanging up her skates any time soon.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — From the Olympics in 1984 to an ice rink in Knox County, a coach at Cool Sports in Farragut has yet to hang up her skates.

Susan Jackson-Wagner has spent the majority of her life on the ice, both competing and teaching.

She represented Great Britain in the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

"It was a fantastic honor to be able to represent my country, and with the Olympics coming up, it always brings back fond memories," Jackson-Wagner said.

She skated in the Ladies Single Events in Sarajevo.

She also represented Great Britain in four European and World Championships, where she placed in the top 10.

It's something she never imagined she would be able to do, and knows how lucky she is.

"There's a lot of determination and desire that has to be there and in some ways, a lot of luck of being at the at the right time in the right place," Jackson-Wagner said.

Now, decades later, she's teaching young skaters how to reach for the stars.

"I love to teach," Jackson-Wagner said. "There's the first experience of the very first babies that come out here and seeing them stand up for the first time, that's just as rewarding as one of my higher level athletes that you know, learn to do a double or triple or win the first competition. There's so many rewards and and gratification with teaching that makes it a pleasure to do on a daily basis."

She started working at Cool Sports, which is the only full-size NHL sheet of ice within three hours of Knoxville, before the doors even opened over 20 years ago.

"I coach six days a week," Jackson-Wagner said. "Lots of hopefuls that are out here that dream big."

She helps with the Knoxville Figure Skating Club, which is affiliated with the U.S. Figure Skating club.

She does the bridge program Aspire, which comes after the program "Learn to Skate."

Learn to Skate is an eight week program at Cool Sports where people can learn to figure skate or play hockey. The rink has seen attendance to that program more than double in the past year.

Jackson-Wagner won't be hanging up her skates anytime soon either.

"It's a sport that you can continue throughout life," Jackson-Wagner said. "Once you've learned to skate, it's kind of almost like riding a bike, you can always do it."

Once the Beijing Olympic Games begin in 2022, there's no question what this ice skating coach will tune into.

"I love all of it," Jackson-Wagner said. "I love watching downhill skiing. I think it's exciting and fun. Obviously, I'll be watching skating, but there's so much and it's almost sad when it's over, because it's so much good TV at that time."

Through it all, Jackson-Wagner will coach up the skaters, preaching a strong message to those hoping for that Olympic trip.