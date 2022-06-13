Open-faced shrimp salad sandwich

Directions: Combine shrimp, celery, onion, mayonnaise, Greek seasoning, lemon juice, and salt and pepper if needed in a bowl. Spoon shrimp salad on bread slices and top with slices of Gruyere cheese. Place sandwiches on a baking sheet. Cook in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the bread is slightly toasted around the edges. Serve while warm. This recipe makes 4-6 sandwiches.

This is a favorite sandwich, for sure. The inspiration came from similar sandwiches I enjoyed in two different restaurants. I remember making it for the first time and serving it while sitting outside on a beautiful spring evening. I always associate this sandwich with dining alfresco, but of course, you can enJOY this delicious sandwich anytime of year inside or out.