KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter

1/4 cup cocoa

1 cup water

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 & 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

Chocolate Frosting

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine first 3 ingredients in a large missing bowl and set aside.

Melt butter in a heavy saucepan; stir in cocoa. Add water, buttermilk, and eggs, stirring well.

Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils. Remove from heat: add to flour mixture, stirring until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour batter into a greased and floured 13” x 9” baking pan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack. Carefully spread peanut butter over warm cake. Cool completely.

Spread Chocolate Frosting over peanut butter; cut into squares. Yield 20-25 servings.