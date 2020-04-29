KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup butter
1/4 cup cocoa
1 cup water
1/2 cup buttermilk
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 & 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter
Chocolate Frosting
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Combine first 3 ingredients in a large missing bowl and set aside.
Melt butter in a heavy saucepan; stir in cocoa. Add water, buttermilk, and eggs, stirring well.
Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils. Remove from heat: add to flour mixture, stirring until smooth. Stir in vanilla. Pour batter into a greased and floured 13” x 9” baking pan.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack. Carefully spread peanut butter over warm cake. Cool completely.
Spread Chocolate Frosting over peanut butter; cut into squares. Yield 20-25 servings.