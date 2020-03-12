Perfect Pasta Salad

Miss Olivia shares a recipe for pasta salad that you'll want to try!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pasta Salad

Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table



Ingredients:

4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

8 ounces crisply cooked bacon, crumbled

8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar

1 cup ranch dressing

8 ounces fusilli pasta, cooked in chicken broth or water That's the wiggly kind

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese and ranch dressing. In a large bowl, combine all remaining ingredients. Toss gently with the dressing until all ingredients are well coated. Cover. Chill.