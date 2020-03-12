Perfect Pasta Salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pasta Salad
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients:
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
8 ounces crisply cooked bacon, crumbled
8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar
1 cup ranch dressing
8 ounces fusilli pasta, cooked in chicken broth or water That's the wiggly kind
Directions:
In a medium bowl, whisk together cream cheese and ranch dressing. In a large bowl, combine all remaining ingredients. Toss gently with the dressing until all ingredients are well coated. Cover. Chill.
Cook's note: At serving time, stir in a little more ranch dressing if the mixture is dry. Pasta will absorb the dressing