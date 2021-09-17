Combine all ingredients except the pineapple rings and bread. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. For sandwiches spread pimento cheese on white bread and add one ring of sliced pineapple that’s been drained well. Trim crust from the bread and cut sandwich in half. This recipe makes about 14 whole sandwiches.

Note: I use the canned pineapple slices labeled 100% pineapple juice; no sugar added. It’s best not to make pimento cheese and pineapple sandwiches too far in advance. The pineapple will eventually make the bread soggy. When making these sandwiches for an afternoon picnic or tailgate party, I make the sandwiches in the morning, which works fine.



Joy Writes:



Pimento Cheese and pineapple, it might sound like an odd combination, but it works. It’s the sweet and tangy thing happening together. My mother and grandmother always put a ring of pineapple on their pimento cheese sandwiches. I suggest giving it a try, but even if you only want pimento cheese, this is a good recipe. Just leave off the pineapple. These sandwiches are a must for tailgating. My mother made them for every home game, and now I carry on the tradition. We have folks stop by just to get a sandwich as part of their pre-game ritual.