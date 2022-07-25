Joy McCabe shares an adult beverage idea for summer.

Pink Lemonade Cocktail

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

5 oz Aperol

1/2 oz Lillet Rose

1/2 oz simple syrup

Club Soda

Lemon twist for garnish

Directions:

First, make simple syrup by placing 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir to make sure all sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool before making cocktail.

Add ice to a cocktail shaker then add vodka, lemon juice, Aperol, Lillet Rose, and simple syrup. Shake until well chilled. Pour over 2 ice filled cocktail glasses leaving room to top off with a splash of club soda. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon twist.

I feel very fortunate to have this cocktail recipe to share with you. After being served this drink for the first time and inquiring about the ingredients, our waitress, who happened to be the bartender's girlfriend, came back with the recipe written in her own handwriting. Lucky us!

Now, about the ingredients, Aperol is an Italian bitter aperitif. It has a vibrant orange hue. Lillet Rose, which has a moderate pink hue, is a French wine, similar to vermouth, that's made with grapes and flavored with herbs, spices, and citrus, and fortified with citrus liqueur. Store Lillet Rose in the refrigerator.