KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Pizza di Amore
Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoaa
Ingredients:
13 oz fresh pizza dough
1/4 cup flour
6 oz pizza sauce
4-6 large slices of smoked provolone
1/4 oz thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma
4-6 slices fresh mozzarella
1 T extra virgin olive oil
Large pinch of dry oregano
Method:
Preheat oven or grill with pizza stone to 475 degrees. Wait at least 10 minutes for stone to be hot.
Roll out dough and form crust, using flour. Spread remainder of flour onto a wooden peel or similar and spread sauce over dough. Cover sauce in layers with provolone, prosciutto & fresh mozzarella. Drizzle olive oil across pizza and top with oregano.
Bake for 7-10 minutes.