Plantain Fritters

Chef Jes Thomas shares a recipe using plantains.

KNOXVILLE, Pa. — Plantain fritter

Prepared by Jes Thomas

Jes writes: Plantains are great for sweet dishes when fully ripe and the skins are black. This quick and easy snack is delicious and filling.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 C rice flour

2Ttbsp sugar

1 tsp ground cardamom seeds

1/2 Tbsp cumin seeds

1/2 C water

Coconut oil (for frying)

2 ripe plantains, peeled and sliced into planks

Directions:

In a bowl, mix the flours, sugar, ground cardamom, and cumin seeds. Add ¼ C of water to start. Continue adding by spoonful until desired consistency. A thicker batter will be more cakelike. A thinner batter will yield a crispier coating.

Heat the coconut oil. Place a few bits of batter in the oil when hot. When the batter has bubbles surrounding it, the oil is hot enough.

Slice the plantain into thin planks. Dip the planks into the batter and place in hot oil. Fry a few minutes on each side til golden brown. Place on paper towels when done. Serve with a cup of chai.