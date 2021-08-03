Poppy Seed Cake

Joy writes: This is a favorite recipe from my good friend and onetime roommate, Barbara. She made it often, and we not only enjoyed it as a dessert, but it was also good for breakfast. Why not include this moist delicious cake for you next brunch?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease tube pan or Bundt pan liberally with butter then dust lightly with cinnamon and sugar. Finish by spraying lightly with nonstick cooking spray. In the bowl of an electric mixer mix together eggs, oil, orange juice, and vanilla until combined. Add cake mix, pudding, and poppy seeds and beat until combined scraping down the side of the mixing bowl if needed. Pour cake batter into prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning it out onto a wire rack to cool. Sprinkle cake with more cinnamon and sugar if desired.