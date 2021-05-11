Dinosaurs invade Knoxville over the weekend for Jurassic Quest

Over 100 lifelike dinosaurs are on display, ready to welcome people of all ages to learn about and admire the prehistoric giants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families have the chance to step back into prehistoric times during Jurassic Quest at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Over 100 lifelike dinosaurs, marine reptiles and other creatures are out on display starting Friday, November 5. They aren't statues that stand still, either. Each beast has different abilities: some roar, others move and chomp, while others blink and look around.

Jurassic Quest works with paleontologists and uses the most recent and accurate examples available to create and display the models.

People of all ages can buy tickets to experience the time warp. Dinosaur Trainer, Captain Caleb Hughes, said it's a perfect source of "edutainment."

"We have a fossil table where you can ask any dinosaur-related questions to a fossil expert," Hughes said. "We also have a 'DINO 411' service. If you text 844-DINO-411, Park Ranger Marty will answer any of your dinosaur-related questions."

Signs are set up throughout to explain the history and science behind the creatures. There is no age limit to enjoy the event.

"All kids love dinosaurs, sure, but even as an adult, you're gonna have a lot of fun here," Hughes said. "From the raptor show, to the fossil table, to our green screen photos to commemorate your dinosaur safari, there's a lot of really cool aspects that are really neat."

Go to Jurassicquest.com to buy tickets. Be sure to reserve your time slot before they go extinct.

You don't have to have proof of vaccination to go, but you are asked to wear a mask, per the Knoxville Convention Center rules.

It's open to the public Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

It's a place where adults can have just as much fun as children.