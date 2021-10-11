Quick sauces to make for your family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick ranch dressing
2 tablespoons ranch dressing mix powder
1/2 cup mayo or
1/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons mild taco seasoning
Directions:
Whisk until smooth.
Refrigerate
Yum Yum Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon melted butter
Salt and pepper to taste
2-3 tablespoons water to preferred consistency
Directions:
Whisk together until well blended. Refrigerate up to 10 days.