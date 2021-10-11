x
Quick sauces to make for your family

Miss Olivia shares 2 sauces using mayonnaise as a base.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quick ranch dressing

2  tablespoons ranch dressing mix powder
1/2 cup mayo or
1/4 cup mayo and 1/4 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons mild taco seasoning

Directions:

Whisk until smooth.

Refrigerate

Yum Yum Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon melted butter
Salt and pepper to taste
2-3 tablespoons water to preferred consistency

Directions:

Whisk together until well blended.  Refrigerate up to 10 days.

