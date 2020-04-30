KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Raspberry Jell-O salad

Prepared by Deana Hurd of Lulu's Tea Room

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups salted chopped pretzels

One and a half half sticks of butter melted

3 tablespoons of sugar

One 8 ounce cream cheese

3/4 cup granulated sugar

8 ounces of Cool Whip

One large raspberry Jell-O+

2 cups of boiling water

12 ounces of frozen raspberries

Directions

In a mixing bowl place chopped pretzels, butter and sugar and stir until well coated. Place pretzels in a 9 x 13 baking dish. Bake at 375 for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Cool crust completely.

In a separate mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Mix in 8 ounces of Cool Whip. Place this mixture on top of your pretzel crust making sure that all edges are sealed completely. In another mixing bowl, pour 2 cups of boiling water over the large package of Jell-O. Stir completely until dissolved then add frozen raspberries. Pour the raspberry mixture over your cream cheese. Place in refrigerator for four hours. It can be placed in the freezer for a quick set.