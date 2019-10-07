Ingredients:

  • 1 cup orzo, prepared according to package directions
  • 2 cups salad greens of your choice
  • 1/2 cup chopped, sun dried tomatoes (in oil)
  • 3 tablespoons diced red onion
  • 3 tablespoons chopped kalamata olives
  • 1/2 cup each diced yellow squash and zucchini, optional
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 6 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, reserve marinade
  • 3/4 cup feta cheese

Directions:

  • Combine orzo,  cooked, drained and rinsed in cold water with next five ingredients.
  • Add marinade and feta.
  • Serve immediately

*Make it a complete meal by adding shredded grilled or rotisserie chicken.