Ingredients:

1 cup orzo, prepared according to package directions

2 cups salad greens of your choice

1/2 cup chopped, sun dried tomatoes (in oil)

3 tablespoons diced red onion

3 tablespoons chopped kalamata olives

1/2 cup each diced yellow squash and zucchini, optional

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

6 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, reserve marinade

3/4 cup feta cheese

Directions:

Combine orzo, cooked, drained and rinsed in cold water with next five ingredients.

Add marinade and feta.

Serve immediately

*Make it a complete meal by adding shredded grilled or rotisserie chicken.