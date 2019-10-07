Ingredients:
- 1 cup orzo, prepared according to package directions
- 2 cups salad greens of your choice
- 1/2 cup chopped, sun dried tomatoes (in oil)
- 3 tablespoons diced red onion
- 3 tablespoons chopped kalamata olives
- 1/2 cup each diced yellow squash and zucchini, optional
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, reserve marinade
- 3/4 cup feta cheese
Directions:
- Combine orzo, cooked, drained and rinsed in cold water with next five ingredients.
- Add marinade and feta.
- Serve immediately
*Make it a complete meal by adding shredded grilled or rotisserie chicken.