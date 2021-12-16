KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remoulade Sauce for Shrimp
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons Creole mustard
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with boiled shrimp or shrimp burgers.
Shrimp Cocktail Sauce
Ingredients:
1/2 cup catsup
2-3 tablespoons creamy style horseradish
Juice of 2 lemons
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with boiled shrimp or shrimp burgers.