Remoulade Sauce for Shrimp

Joy McCabe shares some simple dipping sauces for shrimp that won't fail you at your Christmas party.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remoulade Sauce for Shrimp
Prepared by Joy McCab

Ingredients:

3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons Creole mustard
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with boiled shrimp or shrimp burgers.


Shrimp Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup catsup
2-3 tablespoons creamy style horseradish
Juice of 2 lemons

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, cover, and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with boiled shrimp or shrimp burgers.

