Reuben dip
Prepared by Olivia Sipe
Ingredients:
8 ounces Cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
3 ounces, finely diced corn beef
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chili sauce
2 tablespoons dill pickle relish, well drained
1/2 cup kraut, well drained
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a six cup baking dish with Pam. In a medium, combine cream cheese, one cup Swiss, corn beef, mayonnaise, chili sauce and pickle relish. Blend well. Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish. Top with kraut. Sprinkle with the half cup of swiss. Bake 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Serve with cocktail rye, toasted if desired.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 West Broadway Avenue in Maryville.