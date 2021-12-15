Reuben dip

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a six cup baking dish with Pam. In a medium, combine cream cheese, one cup Swiss, corn beef, mayonnaise, chili sauce and pickle relish. Blend well. Spread evenly in the prepared baking dish. Top with kraut. Sprinkle with the half cup of swiss. Bake 15 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Serve with cocktail rye, toasted if desired.