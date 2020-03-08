KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Roasted Zucchini Boats
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients
6 medium zucchinis
Olive oil
1 & 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divide
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 gloves minced garlic
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
2 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese+
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Trim the stem end of the zucchini, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out a small channel of seeds with a regular teaspoon. Place zucchini in one layer on a sheet pan, brush generously with olive oil all over, and turn the zucchini cut side down. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Roast for 12-15 minutes, until just tender but still firm.
While the zucchini is roasting, make the bread crumbs. In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, parsley, basil, Parmesan, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the panko and 3 ½ tablespoons of oil and mix well.
Turn the zucchini cut side up and spoon a heaping tablespoon of the panko mixture evenly one ach zucchini. Bake for another 8-10 minutes, until the panko is crispy. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.