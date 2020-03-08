Although known more as a "side dish", zucchini can hold it's own as a main dish. Joy McCabe uses them to hold the ingredients.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Roasted Zucchini Boats

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients

6 medium zucchinis

Olive oil

1 & 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divide

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 gloves minced garlic

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons julienned fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese+

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Trim the stem end of the zucchini, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out a small channel of seeds with a regular teaspoon. Place zucchini in one layer on a sheet pan, brush generously with olive oil all over, and turn the zucchini cut side down. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt. Roast for 12-15 minutes, until just tender but still firm.

While the zucchini is roasting, make the bread crumbs. In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, parsley, basil, Parmesan, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the panko and 3 ½ tablespoons of oil and mix well.