Roll up your sleeve and donate blood at Medic Summer Cookout

Medic Regional needs your help to pump up blood donations which are extremely low this summer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Medic Regional Blood Center is hosting a social distanced Summer cookout Thursday and Friday in hopes of getting hundreds of donors in the door.

The blood donation center currently has less than a 3 day supply of several blood types. The center desperately needs O-, O+, A- and A+ donors. Those blood supplies are critically low. All of Medic’s beds are six feet a part.

As a thank you, donors will receive a hot dog, chips and drink all while social distancing.

“We have less than a 3 days supply for all those things I said were critical. The O+ and O- we have less than a 2 day supply,” said Kristy Altman, Medic Regional Director of Communications and Donor Engagement. “So, if there was some sort of huge trauma that happens in this area, if we don't have it, we'd have to call upon another blood center and have it traveled in.”

You can donate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at both Medic locations-

1601 Ailor Avenue and 11000 Kingston Pike in Farragut.

Masks are required.