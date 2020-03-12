Sacred Heart students create 'blessing bags' for McNabb Center

It just felt really good to pay that forward," Amelia Ainsworth, a 7th grader, said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seventh graders at Sacred Heart Cathedral School are warming more than hearts with their blessing bags for the McNabb Center.

For several weeks, they collected cold-weather essentials like hats, scarves and gloves for needy families.

"Knowing they're happy because they can be warm during these cold times, that makes me feel good," said Emerion Gebreysus, one of the student.

"Especially during Thanksgiving, we tend to be very thankful for things that God has given us. It just felt really good to pay that forward," Amelia Ainsworth said.

The bags coincided with a lesson about miracles that they were learning in their religion class at the Catholic school in Knoxville.