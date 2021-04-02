KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Salted Honey & Pistachio Cookies
Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia
Ingredients:
1 Cup butter
1/4 Cup brown sugar
1/4 Cup white sugar
1/2 Cup of honey
1 egg
1 TBS vanilla extract
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp baking soda
2 1/2 Cups of all purpose flour
1 Cup chopped pistchios
3/4 Cup white chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Brown butter in sauce pan. Allow to cool.
2. Add brown sugar, white sugar
3. Add egg
4. Add honey
5. Add dry ingredients: Flour, salt, baking soda,
6. Mix – use hand mixer or stand mixer
7. Add: pistachios & white chocolate chips. Mix.
8. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours (up to over night)
9. Bake at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes or until edges are slightly golden (for soft patch.)