Five At Four

Salted Honey & Pistachio Cookies

This cookie from the Museum of Appalachia will satisfy your sweet tooth and salty side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Salted Honey & Pistachio Cookies
Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:

1  Cup butter
1/4 Cup brown sugar
1/4 Cup white sugar
1/2 Cup of honey
1 egg
1 TBS vanilla extract
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp baking soda
2 1/2 Cups of all purpose flour
1 Cup chopped pistchios
3/4 Cup white chocolate chips

Directions:

1.    Brown butter in sauce pan. Allow to cool.

2.    Add brown sugar, white sugar 

3.    Add egg  

4.    Add honey  

5.    Add dry ingredients: Flour, salt, baking soda, 

6.    Mix – use hand mixer or stand mixer 

7.    Add: pistachios & white chocolate chips. Mix.

8.    Refrigerate dough for 2 hours (up to over night)

9.     Bake at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes or until edges are slightly golden (for soft patch.)