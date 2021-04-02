This cookie from the Museum of Appalachia will satisfy your sweet tooth and salty side.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Salted Honey & Pistachio Cookies

Prepared by Leah Teno with the Museum of Appalachia

Ingredients:

1 Cup butter

1/4 Cup brown sugar

1/4 Cup white sugar

1/2 Cup of honey

1 egg

1 TBS vanilla extract

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 1/2 Cups of all purpose flour

1 Cup chopped pistchios

3/4 Cup white chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Brown butter in sauce pan. Allow to cool.

2. Add brown sugar, white sugar

3. Add egg

4. Add honey

5. Add dry ingredients: Flour, salt, baking soda,

6. Mix – use hand mixer or stand mixer

7. Add: pistachios & white chocolate chips. Mix.

8. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours (up to over night)