Savory Tomato Pie
Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on Instagram
Pie Crust
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut in small pieces
2 1/2 T vegetable shortening in small pieces
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
3-4 tablespoons ice water
Filling
2 tablespoons oil
1 1/2 C sliced onions
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon tamarind concentrate
1-2 lbs slices tomatoes ( any combination of sizes will work great)
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
Fresh ground black pepper
1 1/2 Cups shredded cheese ( your choice: smoked Gouda, smoked mozzarella, Irish Dubliner, Merlot Cheddar)
1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped (about 2/3 cup)
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
Make the pastry crust:
Keep butter and shortening in the fridge, cut into small pieces.
Put flour, salt, turmeric, and black pepper in a food processor and pulse until combined. Add butter & shortening. Pulse until mixture is pea- sized. With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and gather it and form into a ball. Press it into a flattened thick disk, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
In a large skillet, Heat the oil over medium high heat. Stir in onion and salt. Sauté for about 8 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in tamarind concentrate until combined. Pour into a bowl and set aside.
Slice tomatoes and blot with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper on each side.
Combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, and chopped chili pepper in a bowl.
On a floured silicone mat or parchment paper, roll pastry dough into a 12-inch circle.
Spread cheese mixture over dough, leaving a 2-inch border around edge. Layer sliced tomatoes on cheese mixture. Scatter sautéed onions evenly over the tomatoes . Fold over the edges of the crust over the tomatoes. Transfer silicone mat onto a cookie sheet.
Bake in preheated oven until filling is bubbling and crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool for 10-15 minutes before cutting in. Enjoy!!!