Jes Thomas shares a recipe for Savory tomato pie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Savory Tomato Pie

Jes Thomas @jessoulfood on Instagram

Pie Crust

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut in small pieces

2 1/2 T vegetable shortening in small pieces

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

3-4 tablespoons ice water

Filling

2 tablespoons oil

1 1/2 C sliced onions

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon tamarind concentrate

1-2 lbs slices tomatoes ( any combination of sizes will work great)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Fresh ground black pepper

1 1/2 Cups shredded cheese ( your choice: smoked Gouda, smoked mozzarella, Irish Dubliner, Merlot Cheddar)

1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped (about 2/3 cup)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Make the pastry crust:

Keep butter and shortening in the fridge, cut into small pieces.

Put flour, salt, turmeric, and black pepper in a food processor and pulse until combined. Add butter & shortening. Pulse until mixture is pea- sized. With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and gather it and form into a ball. Press it into a flattened thick disk, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a large skillet, Heat the oil over medium high heat. Stir in onion and salt. Sauté for about 8 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir in tamarind concentrate until combined. Pour into a bowl and set aside.

Slice tomatoes and blot with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper on each side.

Combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, and chopped chili pepper in a bowl.

On a floured silicone mat or parchment paper, roll pastry dough into a 12-inch circle.

Spread cheese mixture over dough, leaving a 2-inch border around edge. Layer sliced tomatoes on cheese mixture. Scatter sautéed onions evenly over the tomatoes . Fold over the edges of the crust over the tomatoes. Transfer silicone mat onto a cookie sheet.