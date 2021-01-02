School art teacher offers virtual classes for anyone looking for a creative activity

The elementary school art teacher started offering virtual classes during the pandemic to give people something to do at home.

NORRIS, Tenn. — Teaching art is a passion for Alison Greenhouse, even if it's through a computer screen.

"I feel like it's a great way to keep people making art and inspired. I'm able to get with other artists around the country to participate in these classes, not just locally. So, that's pretty cool," Greenhouse said.

She teaches everything from painting to mixed media and brush lettering like calligraphy, all from her computer.

"Art helps heal people. It can be super therapeutic, and I get feedback from people who have participated in these classes who just saying, 'yes, this is helping me.' or 'I've been inspired by your class. Thank you for getting me back into making art' or 'thank you for encouraging me,'" Greenhouse said.

Each class costs $10, no matter how many people in hour household are logging on, and Greenhouse sends out a list of supplies for participants to buy ahead of time.

While she's looking forward to offering in-person classes again, the virtual ones are here to stay, too.

"If families can have a really positive experience, even from their dining room table, then I feel like I've done my job," Greenhouse said.