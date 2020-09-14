Sertoma hosts Passport to Hawaii

The Sertoma Center wants to take you to Hawaii--virtually!

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Every year Sertoma, which serves adults with intellectual disabilities, hosts a destination dinner and auction. However, this year, the fundraiser is a week-long event complete with an online auction, a Hawaiian themed to-go meal and a Facebook Live Luau.

Like many non-profits, Sertoma is getting creative with fundraising because of Covid-19 restrictions and turning online for support.

“We’re doing a vitual trip to Hawaii,” said Lee Freeman, Sertoma C.E.O.

The fundraising event is called Passport to Hawaii and is a modified version of the non profit’s annual destination dinner and auction. This year participants can bid in a week-long silent auction.

Sertoma serves 135 adults with intellectual disabilities. The non profit houses 95 clients in Knox County.

“We have 36 residences in the Knox County area. These are forever homes for the people we serve.”

Sertoma also offers employment opportunities, transportation, even clinics.

All of the money raised from Passport to Hawaii supports Sertoma clients and these services.

“Two thirds of the people we serve don’t have immediate family. We become their family, so if this isn’t here the next position in life is homelessness and we can’t allow that to happen.”

The virtual silent auction is live.

Sertoma’s Passport to Hawaii concludes with a Facebook Live Luau Friday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m.



Participants will pick up a Hawaiian themed, to-go meal for two at Gettysvue from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m..

The Mahalo basket for two is $99.