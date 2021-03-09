Sevier County Fair rolls in during Labor Day weekend

There's so much to do and see at the Sevier County Fair with plenty of new additions, like a butterfly garden!

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fair kicked off on August 31 and runs through Labor Day on September 6. There are new things to see on top of the usual rides, exhibits and events.

The usual fair rides are set up and ready for riders every day. The exhibit barn, petting zoo and cattle barn are also ready for visitors to stop by and take a look.

On Friday, visitors can enjoy some wrestling, live music, the youth talent competition, the goat show and contests.

Saturday and Sunday, attendees should get ready for the rodeo! The high-energy fan-favorite event starts at 7 p.m. on both nights. Other events and contests surround that show.

On Monday, it's senior day. The main attraction is a lawnmower derby with other special events for seniors in the early afternoon.

A new addition to the fair this year is a butterfly garden near the exhibit hall. Butterflies float freely through the air for all to enjoy. There is a perfect tribute to the queen of Sevier County herself — Dolly Parton.