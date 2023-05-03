East Tennessee high school wins contest, only one in state allowed to perform "Frozen the Musical"

Northview Academy was the only school in Tennessee to get the rights and permissions to perform the Disney musical. It's thanks to a nationwide contest.

KODAK, Tenn. — In Sevier County, one high school is transforming its theater into the magical town of Arendelle, in Disney's Broadway musical, "Frozen."

Northview Academy in Kodak is the only school in the state of Tennessee to win the rights to perform "Frozen." It is one of 51 schools nationwide that won a competitive contest, called "United States of Frozen."

According to a release, The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group and Music Theatre International ran the contest last year, and a flood of schools applied. One school in each state was chosen as a winner.

Northview Academy's theater department becomes the first school in the Volunteer State to perform the iconic musical. During the application process, schools were asked to "describe their unique vision of "Frozen" and how they will use the theme “Love is an Open Door” as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs," according to a release.

The organizations listed above awarded the script and show rights to 51 schools and helped provide grant money to the programs, so they were able to be the first schools in their states to perform the musical.

Students in Kodak have been rehearsing and preparing for months in order to bring that Disney magic to the spotlight.

The shows will be Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To get tickets to the shows, you can email kristiewallis@sevier.org.