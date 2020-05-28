Shrimp Po Boys make an easy and delicious dinner

Jimmy with The Old Mill in Pigeon Forge shows us how to make a Shrimp Po' Boy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old Mill’s Shrimp Po Boys

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt with The Old Mill

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil for frying

1 ½ lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

5 teaspoons The Old Mill Ground Roasted Veggie Seasoning

1 cup buttermilk

2 ½ cups The Old Mill Seafood Breading

½ cup mayonnaise

4 (8 inch) soft French bread rolls or hoagie rolls, split horizontally

1 tomato, thinly sliced

4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

½ cup The Old Mill Sweet Fiery Hots Pickled Peppers

Instructions:

Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large deep pot. Heat to 350F on medium heat.

Toss shrimp with 3 teaspoons seasoning. Dip shrimp in buttermilk, then in the seafood breading. Carefully fry shrimp, in batches, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels and repeat with remaining shrimp. Season shrimp with 2 teaspoons seasoning and a pinch of salt.