Shrimp Po Boys make an easy and delicious dinner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Old Mill’s Shrimp Po Boys
Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt with The Old Mill
Ingredients:
Vegetable oil for frying
1 ½ lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
5 teaspoons The Old Mill Ground Roasted Veggie Seasoning
1 cup buttermilk
2 ½ cups The Old Mill Seafood Breading
½ cup mayonnaise
4 (8 inch) soft French bread rolls or hoagie rolls, split horizontally
1 tomato, thinly sliced
4 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
½ cup The Old Mill Sweet Fiery Hots Pickled Peppers
Instructions:
Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large deep pot. Heat to 350F on medium heat.
Toss shrimp with 3 teaspoons seasoning. Dip shrimp in buttermilk, then in the seafood breading. Carefully fry shrimp, in batches, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels and repeat with remaining shrimp. Season shrimp with 2 teaspoons seasoning and a pinch of salt.
Spread mayonnaise evenly on bread. Top evenly with shrimp, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.