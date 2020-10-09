Shrimp Salad for a summer's day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shrimp Salad
Prepared by Joy McCabe
Ingredients:
2 pounds cooked shrimp, shells and tails removed, roughly chopped
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/3 cup sweet onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Juice of one lemon
1/2 teaspoon Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a bowl combine all ingredients. Taste salad before adding salt. Chill before serving.
Note: Serve on a bed of your favorite lettuce. Garnish on the side with fresh tomatoes, boiled egg wedges, sliced cucumbers, fresh avocado, carrots, and saltine crackers.
Joy writes:
To make this cool salad on a hot summer day, the key is getting already-cooked shrimp from the grocery. Why heat up your kitchen by turning on the stove top or oven when you can have a refreshing delicious salad ready for you in the refrigerator?