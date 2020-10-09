x
Shrimp Salad for a summer's day

Joy McCabe shares a recipe that requires very little cooking and is full of flavor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —  Shrimp Salad
Prepared by Joy McCabe

Ingredients:

2 pounds cooked shrimp, shells and tails removed, roughly chopped
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/3 cup sweet onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Juice of one lemon
1/2 teaspoon Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a bowl combine all ingredients. Taste salad before adding salt. Chill before serving.

Note: Serve on a bed of your favorite lettuce. Garnish on the side with fresh tomatoes, boiled egg wedges, sliced cucumbers, fresh avocado, carrots, and saltine crackers. 

Joy writes:

To make this cool salad on a hot summer day, the key is getting already-cooked shrimp from the grocery. Why heat up your kitchen by turning on the stove top or oven when you can have a refreshing delicious salad ready for you in the refrigerator? 