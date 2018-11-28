Knoxville — Friday evening, Central High School will host its second annual silent auction fundraiser for the Emma Walker Memorial Scholarship.

Walker was an honor student with dreams of one day becoming a neonatal nurse when she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2016.

Central High School teacher Chris Hammond says the scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who embody Walker's love for service and kind spirit and who plan to pursue a health/medical degree like she would have.

Hammond says they've already given away $10,000 in scholarships and hope to eventually raise $100,000 to keep the scholarship going for years to come.

Friday's event lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school. A $5 donation allows you to bid on 60+ items, and sample holiday appetizers and desserts from area restaurants like Litton's and Salsaritas.

Items include an autographed copy of Kelsea Ballerini's "Unapologetically" vinyl record and tickets to her upcoming Knoxville concert, tickets to be part of a live studio audience for "The Big Bang Theory" and dozens more.

All of the items have been donated, so Hammond says 100 percent of the proceeds made at the event will go into the scholarship fund.

Three years after Walker's murder, she's honored through a memorial scholarship set up by her friends and family.

The Central High School Show Choir will perform at 5 p.m., and Knoxville Youth Symphony Orchestra conductor Erin Archer will perform at 6:30 p.m. with her strings trio.

The evening will be hosted by WBIR's Leslie Ackerson.

© 2018 WBIR