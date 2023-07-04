Smokies Stadium success stems from employee behind the scenes

Since 1998, Bryan "Webby" Webster has made sure everything runs smoothly at Smokies Stadium. He rose through the ranks, from intern to a boss of the ballpark.

KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies baseball season is now in full swing. Behind the scenes, it takes a lot of work for the ballpark to run smoothly every season.

One man has been making sure everything goes off without a hitch since 1998. You won't see Bryan "Webby" Webster's picture plastered in the park or his name on the scoreboard, and that's exactly how he likes it.

"I'm definitely a behind-the-scenes type of guy," Webster said. "Honestly, being in front of cameras makes me a little nervous."

But he still did an on-camera interview to talk all about how he's kept the Tennessee Smokies stadium running for 25 years. Webster himself is the foundation of a successful season. He's the assistant general manager of stadium operations.

"I joke around with people that I handle everything that doesn't grow," Webster said. "Really anything else with the stadium I deal with. Repairs, maintenance, contractors for improvements — everything like that."

He's had a lot of practice over the past couple of decades.

"I'm the most tenured person here at the ballpark," Webster said. "I started with the team in 1998, and kind of worked myself up to the position I'm in now."

He started as an intern at Bill Meyer Stadium when the Smokies were still in Knoxville. He didn't think he'd be sticking around for over two decades.

"Absolutely not," Webster said. "It's definitely an industry where most people are in for a couple of years and move on to bigger and better things hopefully."

The magic he sees in the stands is what made him stay.

"It's America's friendliest ballpark, and it's the people, the friends you make, the season ticket holders, the fans, the people you work with, and it's just great organization to work for," Webster said.

While the stadium's friendliness has stayed the same, plenty has changed over the years.

"When I started, we were in an old ballpark that was built in 1953," Webster said. "We moved into a brand new one in 2000 that was state-of-the-art then. Of course now, 23 years later, it's ready to look at the future in the next ballpark."

He's looking forward to heading home when the Smokies swing back to the Scruffy City.

"In a lot of ways, it's going back to where I started," Webster said. "It'll be neat to kind of be able to move back into a state-of-the-art facility."

In the meantime, he's ready to handle any curveballs, with the game that made him who he is today.

"I wasn't that big of a baseball fan when I started, but now I can't imagine life without baseball," Webster said.

He'll stay behind the scenes, making sure the fans' experience is always a home run.

"I like to do my stuff, know that people are enjoying their time here, and go home at the end of the day, knowing they had a great experience," Webster said.