Fried Chicken Nuggets with Sriracha Ranch
Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt from The Old Mill
Ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons Old Mill Sriracha Dip Mix or your favorite spicy seasoning
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 clove garlic, grated or minced
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Vegetable oil for frying
1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces
1 tablespoon Old Mill Hamburger Seasoning or your favorite hamburger seasoning
1 cup buttermilk
2 cups Old Mill Fried Chicken Breading
Directions:
Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, sriracha dip mix, a pinch of salt & pepper, chives, garlic, and sriracha sauce. Cover and chill until ready to serve nuggets.
Pour oil into a deep skillet or pot to measure about 2 inches deep and heat to 375*.
While oil heats up, sprinkle chicken with 2 tablespoons hamburger seasoning. Dip chicken in buttermilk, then toss in fried chicken breading. Let sit until oil is ready.
When oil reaches temperature, fry chicken in batches for 4 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Let drain on paper towels. Season chicken with remaining 1 teaspoon hamburger seasoning.
Prep and cooking time: 30-40 minutes