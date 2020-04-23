Fried Chicken Nuggets with Sriracha Ranch

Prepared by Jimmy Proffitt from The Old Mill

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons Old Mill Sriracha Dip Mix or your favorite spicy seasoning

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 clove garlic, grated or minced

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

Vegetable oil for frying

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 tablespoon Old Mill Hamburger Seasoning or your favorite hamburger seasoning



1 cup buttermilk

2 cups Old Mill Fried Chicken Breading

Directions:

Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, sriracha dip mix, a pinch of salt & pepper, chives, garlic, and sriracha sauce. Cover and chill until ready to serve nuggets.

Pour oil into a deep skillet or pot to measure about 2 inches deep and heat to 375*.

While oil heats up, sprinkle chicken with 2 tablespoons hamburger seasoning. Dip chicken in buttermilk, then toss in fried chicken breading. Let sit until oil is ready.

When oil reaches temperature, fry chicken in batches for 4 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Let drain on paper towels. Season chicken with remaining 1 teaspoon hamburger seasoning.

Prep and cooking time: 30-40 minutes