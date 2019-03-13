KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You don't have to spend a fortune for household cleaners; many common household items can be used to clean your home for just pennies. Here are a few recipes and ideas from University of Tennessee Extension's Heather Kyle-Harmon.

All-purpose cleaner

2 tablespoons borax

1/4 cup hot water

Directions:

Mix ingredients in a spray bottle or bucket

Apply and wipe clean

Furniture polish

1 lemon

1 Tbs. Olive Oil

1 Tbs. water

Note: should be made fresh for each use

Directions:

Cut and squeeze lemon into small container, using a strainer to remove pulp and seeds

Add oil and water and mix well. Apply a thin coat on wood surface, then buff with a soft cloth to a deep shine

Refrigerator cleaner

1 Tbs. baking soda

1 quart warm water

Dissolve baking soda in water

Wipe all surfaces inside and out

Rinse well with a clean wet cloth

Fragrant kitchen and bath cleaner

2 Tbs. white vinegar

2 pints water

4 drops essential oil (lavender, tea tree, lemon, lemongrass or rosemary)

Combine ingredients in a spray bottle

Use a final rinse after cleaning kitchen/bath surfaces

Store in a cool, dark place