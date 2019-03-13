KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You don't have to spend a fortune for household cleaners; many common household items can be used to clean your home for just pennies. Here are a few recipes and ideas from University of Tennessee Extension's Heather Kyle-Harmon.
All-purpose cleaner
2 tablespoons borax
1/4 cup hot water
Directions:
Mix ingredients in a spray bottle or bucket
Apply and wipe clean
Furniture polish
1 lemon
1 Tbs. Olive Oil
1 Tbs. water
Note: should be made fresh for each use
Directions:
Cut and squeeze lemon into small container, using a strainer to remove pulp and seeds
Add oil and water and mix well. Apply a thin coat on wood surface, then buff with a soft cloth to a deep shine
Refrigerator cleaner
1 Tbs. baking soda
1 quart warm water
Dissolve baking soda in water
Wipe all surfaces inside and out
Rinse well with a clean wet cloth
Fragrant kitchen and bath cleaner
2 Tbs. white vinegar
2 pints water
4 drops essential oil (lavender, tea tree, lemon, lemongrass or rosemary)
Combine ingredients in a spray bottle
Use a final rinse after cleaning kitchen/bath surfaces
Store in a cool, dark place