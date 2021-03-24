Spring is in the air and so is the annual UT Spring Plant Sale

Gardens staffers selected six plant varieties that they think will stand out this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The UT Gardens is hosting its Spring Spectacular Plant Sale from March 29 through April 5. For the second year in a row, the event will take place online because of the pandemic.

"We did find that online plant sales do work," Interim Director James Newburn said. "We've got some great plant choices, and I think people will find it very exciting. A lot of new gardeners came online last year because people had an opportunity to be out in their own garden when they had nowhere else to go."

The sale opens to members of the UT Gardens on Friday and the rest of the public is invited to join on March 29.

While there are dozens of plants to choose from, garden staffers selected five stand-out varieties this year.

1. Invincibelle Lace Smooth Hydrangea

2. Fizzy Mizzy TM Sweetspire

3.'Lilian Peay' Gardenia

4. Jolly Good TM

5. Clematis Sparky Pink