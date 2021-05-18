Student artwork on display at Hola Hora as part of art scholarship competition

The Astrid Galindo Artistic Scholarship Competition lasts through June 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beautiful works of art are on display throughout the month of May inside Hola Hora Latina at the Emporium in downtown Knoxville. They're part of the Astrid Galindo Artistic Scholarship Competition and Exhibition that runs through June 2.

The event honors Galindo, who passed away in 2019, after a successful career as a consul for the Mexican Foreign Service and an artist whose work was displayed around the world.

Visitors to the exhibit can vote for their favorite pieces in person or on Hola Hora Latina's website to help choose three winners.

"If one of us were to win the scholarship, it would mean a lot because it would mean that the community chose us and that they liked our art so much that they believed in us," participant Rebecca Ortiz said.