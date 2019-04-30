KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Heritage's Summer Supper Series lets you dine at some of the city's most historic and culturally significant places.

Tickets became available to the general public on Monday, April 29th, and already several of the events are sold out.

There are still tickets available to the "Meet the Makers" dinner on Sunday, Aug. 18. This dinner is all about the custom tailers, artists, and musicians who call Knoxville home. When you're not enjoying Tennessee Craft Brew and barbeque, you can see makers demonstrating their craft, bid on auction items, and take a tour of Marc Nelson Denim. Tickets are $75 per person.

A few of the other suppers with tickets available include 'Under the Forest Hills Sky,' 'Par-Tee on the Green,' 'Music for the Spirit, Food for the Soul,' 'The History of Immigration in Knoxville,' and 'From Literacy Circle to Suffragette.'

The suppers all vary in price, themes, and food.