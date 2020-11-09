Summer watermelon salad

Terri Geiser shares a recipe for a watermelon salad that is perfect for beating the summer heat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

½ English cucumber, sliced, half-moons

4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Instructions:

Whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.

Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette.

Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Just before serving, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Terri’s Tips: