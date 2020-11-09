x
Summer watermelon salad

Terri Geiser shares a recipe for a watermelon salad that is perfect for beating the summer heat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • ½  English cucumber, sliced, half-moons
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • ½ red onion,  thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Instructions:

Whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.

Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette.

Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Just before serving, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Terri’s Tips:

  • Don’t like feta? Use Mozzarella cheese.
  • Use the juice from 2 lemons for a milder vinaigrette.
  • You can omit the cucumber but only if you don’t like cucumbers.
  • Try using basil to replace the mint for a different flavor.