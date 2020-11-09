Summer watermelon salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- ½ English cucumber, sliced, half-moons
- 4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
Instructions:
Whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.
Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette.
Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Just before serving, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.
Terri’s Tips:
- Don’t like feta? Use Mozzarella cheese.
- Use the juice from 2 lemons for a milder vinaigrette.
- You can omit the cucumber but only if you don’t like cucumbers.
- Try using basil to replace the mint for a different flavor.