Jes Thomas shares a simple recipe for a Sushi Bake Casserole

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Sushi Bake Casserole

adapted by Jes Thomas

INSTAGRAM @jessoulfood

Ingredients:

2 cups uncooked sushi rice

2 T sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1/3 C rice vinegar

3-4 T furikake

1 pound imitation crab meat, separated and coarsely chopped

1–2 T Sriracha

3–4 scallions, finely chopped

1 cup Kewpie mayo, plus about another ½ Cup

3–4 packages seasoned, roasted Korean seaweed snack

1 cucumber, cut into matchsticks

1 avocado, sliced thin

Directions:

Rinse the rice, then pour rice into pot with 2 cups cold water; let sit 30 minutes. Bring rice to a boil over medium-high heat; immediately turn heat to low, and cover. Cook for 10 minutes and then remove from stove. (You can also cook this in a rice cooker.) Keep it covered for 15 minutes.

In a separate pot, add the sugar, salt, rice vinegar and toasted sesame oil over a low heat. When the salt and sugar have melted, pour evenly over rice and fold gently with a wooden spoon to mix.

Spread the rice mixture in a 13X9-glass casserole dish evenly. Sprinkle lightly with a thin layer of furikake. Keep covered with foil or a towel.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a bowl, gently combine crab neat, sriracha, scallions, and 1 cup of Kewpie. Evenly distribute this in the casserole dish.

Make a diagonal, zigzag pattern over the sushi bake, first with the Kewpie and then the Sriracha.