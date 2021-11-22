Sweet and Savory compound butter

Jes Thomas shares 2 great butter recipes that will stand out on your Thanksgiving Day Table. Follow Jes on Instagram

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Compound Butters

Follow Jes on Instagram @jessoulfood on Instagram

Honey Orange Butter

One stick of butter

1/4 cup of honey

Zest of one orange

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions:

Take out the wrapper from your butter and place it in a bowl. Soften your butter by leaving it on the counter for at least one hour. If you are short on time, you could microwave it for about 10 seconds, but do not let it melt. When it is soft enough to mix, zest one orange by using a fine greater. Spray the inside of a 1/4th measuring cup With cooking spray. Measure out your honey and pour it into the butter bowl. Add a pinch of kosher salt. Mix this thoroughly then scoop into a small serving bowl. Cover with saran wrap and keep refrigerated . Take it out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before serving.

Perfect on steamed carrots, or a variety of breads, muffins and scones.

Garlic Thyme Butter

One stick of butter

3 cloves of garlic or 1 1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/4 tsp dried thyme

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions: