Sweet and Savory compound butter

Honey Orange Butter
One stick of butter
1/4 cup of honey
Zest of one orange
Pinch of kosher salt
Directions:
Take out the wrapper from your butter and place it in a bowl. Soften your butter by leaving it on the counter for at least one hour. If you are short on time, you could microwave it for about 10 seconds, but do not let it melt. When it is soft enough to mix, zest one orange by using a fine greater. Spray the inside of a 1/4th measuring cup With cooking spray. Measure out your honey and pour it into the butter bowl. Add a pinch of kosher salt. Mix this thoroughly then scoop into a small serving bowl. Cover with saran wrap and keep refrigerated . Take it out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before serving.
Perfect on steamed carrots, or a variety of breads, muffins and scones.
Garlic Thyme Butter
One stick of butter
3 cloves of garlic or 1 1/2 tsp granulated garlic
1/4 tsp dried thyme
Pinch of kosher salt
Directions:
Take out the wrapper from your butter and place it in a bowl. Soften your butter by leaving it on the counter for at least one hour. If you are short on time, you could microwave it for about 10 seconds, but do not let it melt. When it is soft enough to mix, add to minced garlic sauce and thyme that has been crushed in your hands as well as the salt. Mix thoroughly and place in the center of a rectangle piece of plastic wrap, wax paper or parchment paper. Fold it over and draw it close to form a log shape. Twist the ends and place it in the fridge until completely solid, at least one hour. When ready to serve, slice into circles and serve alongside bread or potatoes. Or add to any steamed vegetables